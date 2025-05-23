‘American Idol’ Winner Expecting New Baby

An American Idol winner’s family is expanding.

In a joint Instagram post, Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced that they are expecting baby number 2.

“A new best friend coming this fall!” Gabi captioned with two blue hearts. She shared a series of photos from a photoshoot she and her country crooner husband did with their 2-year-old son, Avery, who is wearing a blue sweater reading, “Big brother.” Although the sex has yet to be confirmed, Gabi’s use of the blue hearts indicate that Avery will likely be getting a little brother.

McCreery’s American Idol pal Lauren Alaina, who was runner-up on his season, commented, “Yay!!!! Congrats.” Fellow country singer Cindy Thompson wrote, “Congrats!!!” And of course, plenty of fans shared their well wishes for the happy family.

After winning American Idol’s 10th season in 2011, McCreery went on to become a big hit in the country world. His debut studio album, Clear as Day, released in October 2011 and went platinum in the U.S., peaking at number 1 on the Billboard chart. In 2017, he got engaged to longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal, and the two tied the knot the following year in North Carolina. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022, and with baby number 2 also due this fall, it seems like they will be having their hands full with fall birthdays for the rest of their lives. Not to mention the fact that McCreery is an October baby as well.

Meanwhile, Scotty McCreery is staying plenty busy while preparing for the new baby. He has been on tour since March, across North America and Europe. Dates go through the beginning of August, with a show in September and December as well, meaning that he is making sure that he is home by the time Baby McCreery is born.

The “It Matters to Her” singer frequently features his son on his Instagram, whether in the studio, on the road, or playing golf. McCreery and his wife will more than likely share some sweet photos of their new bundle of joy when the time comes this fall, but for now, it seems like they are preparing themselves for their next chapter. And for Avery to be a big brother, a role that he already seems fit for, just by his sweater.