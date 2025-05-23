‘X-Factor’ Singer Reveals Serious Health Issue

A singer whose former band appeared on The X-Factor has revealed a serious health condition.

Andy Brown, singer in former boy band Avenue and contestant on season 3 of The X-Factor, revealed on Instagram that he needs a stem cell transplant as part of a rare blood disorder he’s dealt with for over a decade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If he doesn’t receive the transplant, the singer—who has already had a brain tumor removed—says there’s a “very high chance” he could develop leukemia.

However, he has already found a stem cell match and is undergoing chemotherapy ahead of the transplant.

“Staying positive as much as I can, but I won’t pretend it’s easy. I’ve spent years being so mindful of what I put into my body, ten years sober, clean eating, all of it,” Brown wrote. “So feeling what this chemo is doing hits hard. But I know it’s part of the fight. It’s about accepting it, getting through it, and coming back stronger.”

After Avenue disbanded when they were kicked off of The X-Factor, Brown went on to be the lead singer of hit pop-rock band Lawson. That group, named after the surgeon who saved Brown’s life, has racked up seven top-20 hit singles.

“Stem cell donors are hard to find. You could literally be the match that saves a little girl’s life, a dad’s life, someone’s world,” Brown continued in the post. “If you’re healthy and able, please consider signing up to the register. It takes minutes, but it can change everything for someone like me.”