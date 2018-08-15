Kensington Palace Considers Aggressive New Stand Toward Thomas Markle

Kensington Palace is reportedly taking a “more aggressive” approach toward Thomas Markle following his latest public outbursts to the press.

Aides to the royal family are reportedly “re-evaluating options” when it comes to cleaning up the stream of comments made by Duchess Meghan’s father, including his recent comments about how he may never see his daughter again after a series of interviews.

Meghan is said to be “hurt” by her father’s actions, and is has reportedly not speaker to him since before her wedding in May.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that there are no plans for Meghan or Prince Harry to see Markle, who has continued to do paid interviews despite his daughter’s frustrations.

“She has gone through periods of difficulty with her father in the past, but she does love him,” the source says. “That’s what’s been so difficult about this.”

Along with the controversy, Meghan’s outspoken half-sister, Samantha Grant, is set to join the U.K.’s upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, where she’ll likely air more drama.

“The Palace, who normally takes a firm policy of not commenting on personal matters, is now considering a more aggressive strategy to deal with the situation with both her father and her sister,” the source claims. “No one wants to see this continue.”

However, the palace is believed to be less focused on Samantha than Thomas, “because she has never had a real relationship with Meghan.”

An additional source told ET recently that Meghan remains upset that her father continues giving interviews to the press.

“She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews,” the source shared. “The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan’s dad, half-sister and half-brother.”

Despite her father’s claims that the newly minted Duchess is terrified of her new royal spotlight, Markle is reportedly “really settling into royal life” and has been “welcomed by Harry’s close friends,” including polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, whom Markle and Harry were seen with at a charity polo match. Markle is adjusting so well to the royal lifestyle that she is looking forward to the upcoming busy fall months.

“Meghan is really looking forward to a busy fall and throwing herself into her royal life and work ahead,” the source said. “She’s always been devoted to her humanitarian work and is looking forward to making an impact with Harry.”