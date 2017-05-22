Kendra Wilkinson Busts Out The Twerking During New Show

Kendra Wilkinson is showing off her twerking moves on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition this season. The 31-year-old mother of two took to Instagram this weekend to release a clip of her doing a celebratory twerk.

Watch why I bust out my twerking celebration TONIGHT ON @WEtv 9|8c #FamilyBootCamp A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 19, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The blond bombshell shared the clip with the caption: “Watch why I bust out my twerking celebration TONIGHT ON @WEtv 9|8c #FamilyBootCamp.”

The clip shows Kendra on the football field with several of her co-stars from the reality series. The Kendra on Top alum was clearly happy with her performance as she paused to break it down with some booty-shaking during the game.

The former Playboy model is featured on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. She has been on the show with her mother Patti, and the two are trying to mend their damaged relationship.

In the most recent episode, which aired this past Friday, Kendra and Patti opened up to share the truths about what has been causing friction between them. Kendra says that there is one habit her mother has that totally “pisses me off.”

“I get into fights with my friends all the time and they don’t go to social media, you know? It’s all about the loyalty at the end of the day,” Kendra said. “If I say something to my mom off camera, it should be fair game for her to say how she feels to me on the phone rather than her go to social media and say what she says. We’re dealing with privacy verse public. I have to protect my world.”

During a cast dinner, Patti took responsibility for revealing information on social media that her daughter did not appreciate.

“The social media thing, I guess that’s a big deal for Kendra and that’s where we don’t see eye to eye,” Patti said. “I use social media just to communicate with my friends or if I have a bad day I vent. Kendra uses her show to vent.”

For Kendra, there is one vital change that must be made in order for her to patch up her relationship with Patti.

“It’s all going to come down to her accepting me and accepting my imperfections and my life and my husband and things we’ve gone through in the past because I can’t live with that stuff lingering underneath me while I’m trying to raise two kids,” Kendra said during her confessional.

