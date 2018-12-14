Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Whether She Is Dating After Divorce With Sarcastic Quip

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her romantic life following her divorce from Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star took to Twitter Wednesday to share a screenshot from a text conversation with an inquisitive friend talking about her dating life, in which Wilkinson revealed that “those days r over.”

“If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going,” Wilkinson captioned the tweet.

If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going…😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g3amDvQCH3 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) December 12, 2018

“Those days of trying r over,” the reality star wrote in the first message. “I’m too special to put myself out there like that. I see myself that high up.”

“I mean, you don’t gotta dress up,” her friend replied. “S– wear leggings and some Nike’s.”

“I ain’t gonna do s–,” responded Wilkinson.

“Be sexy but comfortable,” her friend attempted to persuade her.

“Nope,” the 33-year-old wrote.

Although a source previously stated that Wilkinson had stepped back into the dating world, she opened up about her love life just last month, stating that she was dating “herself.”

“Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline. Well, except with the d— head I flipped off on the road the other day…”

Wednesday’s comical text conversation came just months after Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years, citing irreconcilable differences. Both Wilkinson and Baskett listed their date of separation as January 1, 2018 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children – son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

Wilkinson had alluded to their separation just hours before filing papers, taking to Instagram to announced that she and Baskett had chosen to go their separate ways.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

The former couple are near to finalizing their divorce, though the process was recently forced to be stalled due to a paperwork error in their divorce filings.