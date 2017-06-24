Watch: Kendra Wilkinson Opens up About the Status of Her Relationship With Mom

Kendra Wilkinson has documented her family dynamics on Kendra on Top for several years, but as the new season of the show premieres, Wilkinson says things have changed for the better.

Wilkinson spoke with E! News about how she and her mother have come a long way and credits some of that progress to her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the season people have been waiting for, the people who have been following me since day one. Everything that people have learned about me since day one, they get their answers to now,” she said. “My mom and I, we’ve come a long way.”

“I originally went into Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition for money purposes only, and it just so happened that I left with hope for a mom again,” she explained. “I didn’t think that would ever happen but it did and in season six of Kendra on Top, we go right into that”

MORE: Watch: Kendra Wilkinson’s Mother Warned for ‘Playing a Dangerous Game’ by Digging up Old Dirt

But not everyone is as hopeful about the mended mother-daughter relationship. Wilkinson’s husband, Hank Baskett was hesitant.

“When I first saw Hank after leaving Boot Camp, he wasn’t prepared for what I was going to tell him. I told him first that I was ready to work on my relationship with my mom,” she explained. “He got scared because of the pain that he had to suffer in the times with her, so he got scared. And that caused tension between me and my husband again.”

Despite the apprehension, Wilkinson, who has also reunited with her father in recent years, said that she has a very forgiving family.

“We have a very forgiving home. We’re ready to move forward, we’re ready to have this amazing family, you just have to be willing to forgive and move forward no strings attached.”

Kendra on Top airs Friday on WE tv.