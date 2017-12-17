Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Lip Filler Treatment on Social Media, Draws Mixed Responses

Kendra Wilkinson was an open book when it came to her lip filler procedure, sharing pictures and videos of the entire experience with fans and followers on social media.

Hey does the swelling of the lips go down after couple days of injections? Maybe i should’ve asked this before doing it. 😂👄💉 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) December 15, 2017

Wilkinson only mentioned the procedure on Twitter, but she actually showed the results on Instagram. Fans were quick to cross-reference the two posts.

I can not imagine you being a wuss!!! Lol #kendrastrong!! — Sheila George (@SheilaG48658050) December 15, 2017





As always, there was a strong contingent of support for the model, as her die-hard fans proclaimed her beauty and strength. Naturally, Wilkinson had her fair share of detractors too.

WTF?! OUCH! I think I would rather look old (shudder)!!!! 😱 😱 😱 — Shelley (@ShellsBerry) December 15, 2017



Why did you do this? You don’t need it yet! — LouAnn Wainwright (@crzy4mellencamp) December 15, 2017



Wilkinson’s views on plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures have been known to change from time to time. Earlier this year, she said she was done with cosmetic treatments for a while, especially to her face. It seems she’s had a change of heart, though most of her fans don’t seem to mind.