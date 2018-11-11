Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Ex Husband Hank Baskett Is Fighting California Wildfires

Kendra Wilkinson praised her ex-husband, former football player Hank Baskett, for volunteering to help fight the California wildfires near Calabasas.

“The kids and I are so proud of [Baskett] for going out and helping put out fires around Calabasas. He saved many homes without the people probably even knowing. Great job Hank,” Wilkinson wrote, alongside a hands-clapping emoji.

Wilkinson, 33, tweeted about the fires earlier in the week. In one, she noted how sad it was to see smoke in Thousand Oaks, just hours after the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline bar, where 12 people were killed. She also confirmed she has evacuated her home.

“After talking with Alijah’s teachers aid yesterday about her friend being killed at Borderline, i go to the class window to look out [and] all i see is clouds of smoke,” Wilkinson tweeted. “Ugh. Heavy hearts as we are evacuated now. Hoping everyone stays safe n homes are saved.”

In another message, she wrote, “Thank you to all the men and women who are out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. Thank you!”

Wilkinson and Baskett, 36, share two children, son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4. On Oct. 15, Wilkinson said she signed the final papers in their divorce, and they reportedly reached a settlement earlier this month. The couple had been married since 2014.

Wilkinson is just one of the many celebrities whose lives have been impacted by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California. According to KTLA, the fire is only 5 percent contained and more evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties have been ordered. Two bodies were found “severely burned” in a car in Malibu Friday afternoon on Mulholland Highway.

The Woolsey Fire began east of Simi Valley Thursday and has been moving quickly thanks to heavy winds.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has now burned 70,000 acres as of Saturday morning. Calm winds were forecast for Saturday afternoon, and firefighters hope to take advantage of that to make a dent this weekend, since the National Weather Service expects the Santa Ana winds to pick up again Sunday through Tuesday.

“Our firefighters have been facing some extreme, tough fire conditions that they said they’ve never seen in their life,” L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters. “This is just a lull, we’re going to take advantage of that.”

Thousand Oaks is also in danger because of the Hill Fire. Cal Fire said that fire is 25 percent contained and has burned 4,531 acres.

“We’ve had a lot of tragedy in our community,” Linda Parks, a Ventura County supervisor, told KTLA. “We don’t want any more.”

Other celebrities who have been forced to evacuate their homes include Caitlyn Jenner, members of the Kardashian family, Alyssa Milano and Martin Sheen. Singer Robin Thicke’s Malibu home was burned down.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson