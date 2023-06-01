Kendra Wilkinson Has Surprising Update on Her Dating Life

Kendra Wilkinson recently got personal and offered fans a very surprising update on her dating life. While speaking to Us Weekly in support of the second season of her reality TV show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, the Playboy model-turned-real-estate-agent revealed that romance is "nonexistent" for her right now. However, she also took time to praise her former spouse, Hank Baskett, saying that she will "forever love" him and that "he's the greatest father" to their kids.

"That itself is so good. It's good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn't just go away," she added. "We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they're so taken care of." Wilkinson and Baskett married in June 2009. They share two children: a 13-year-old son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Aliyah, 9. The couple later split and divorced in 2018.

Addressing her post-divorce romantic life, Wilkinson confessed, "Dating is still very nonexistent. It's really [not in] my head right now because I'm really so in love with building my new career in business and focused on my two kids. I don't have [a] nanny or housekeeping [service], so I don't really have a lot of time to give to some dude."

She continued, "You know, it's just not really exciting for me to think that way. It's more exciting to sell houses and feel that good feeling. ... I love what I'm doing and if I'm loving what I'm doing, I don't see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works."

Finally, Wilkinson gushed about her new career as a real estate agent, saying, "It just really makes me feel good about myself when I close deals. And my kids are proud of me when I do that. They won't be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude. It's just, like, they're proud of me for closing deals and that's what I wanna continue.

The former Playboy model added, "I'm really grateful for this chance I'm getting in my life, so I don't really know if I date someone ... it's, like, I wouldn't wanna take away from this great experience for like, you know, like a date or something." Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 premieres Thursday, May 26, on MAX, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streamer.