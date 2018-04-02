Kendra Wilkinson on Divorce Filing: ‘Saddest, Scariest Day of My Life’

Kendra Wilkinson shared an emotional message to her Twitter followers just before reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett III.

The former Playboy model shared a brief message on Monday morning, alluding to a particularly challenging day ahead.

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” Wilkinson wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Most of the fan reactions to the tweet were filled with either comforting messages or commentary about Wilkinson’s marriage.

“You did everything you could,” one fan wrote. “All those boxes are checked. Have your cry, let it go, and then get back to making yourself and your kids happy. This too shall pass.”

Fan Angela Jennings wrote, “It’s surprising they even made it this far. I didn’t even expect them to leave the Marriage Bootcamp house together.”

This message came around the same time the Kendra On Top personality took to her Instagram story in tears. She opened up about the end of her marriage and thanked all those who have supported her.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said. “I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”

She added, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

News of troubles began when the former Girls Next Door personality shared a series of black-and-white selfies with overlaid messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

Sources then spoke to Us Weekly claiming that the couple, who have two children together, are preparing to divorce.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source said.

Wilkinson has shared numerous cryptic messages since that news broke, many of which seem to be about the split.

“The universe doesn’t stop for you,” Wilkinson wrote on Friday. “Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all [you] have is faith, love and positive outlook then it’s a good day.”

Wilkinson had recently admitted to fans that she and Baskett were going through marital troubles.

The post came in response to tabloid article claiming Wilkinson was “faking” marital issues so WE tv would give Kendra On Top a seventh season on the network. The model/actress took to the photo’s caption to blast the magazine and explain the truth of the matter.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote. “2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted ’til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

She continued, “5. These issues Hank (and) I are having in our home which we are tryin(g) to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions [because] the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

She then shared hopes for the future, telling fans she wants to be “fun Kendra” once again.

“7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know,” she wrote. “That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately [and] hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV.”

Wilkinson and Baskett have not officially confirmed their intentions of splitting, but it is clear that the end is nigh.