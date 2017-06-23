Kendra Wilkinson Says She’s ‘Laying Off of Botox’

Kendra Wilkinson is done with Botox. The former Playboy model told Entertainment Tonight that she’s stopped getting the anti-aging treatment due to her Las Vegas play, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, which runs through August.

Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Why She’s ‘Laying Off of Botox’ https://t.co/cHCZUQQECf pic.twitter.com/F2mm5zftrH — Nitin Patel 🏆 (@Nitin_patel2) June 23, 2017

“You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox right now because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play,” she revealed. “I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age. I’m serious! I’m not joking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I really want to explore this world and it’s important to not have your face not move if you want to explore your acting world. You need your face to move,” Wilkinson added, although she shared that she wouldn’t undergo other plastic surgery procedures.

“I honestly don’t like to touch [any parts of my body with plastic surgery]. I like natural,” she said. “I’m curious to see how I age and again, I’m not here to impress anybody. I’m not here for anybody. I don’t really care about trolls, so I actually am curious to see how I age. My boobs are one thing, but my face is another — I might just have fun experiencing my aging process.”

The mom of two noted that she was “considered plastic” back when she started modeling for Playboy in 2002, but society has now changed to the point where her look is seen as “natural.”

“It’s weird,” she said. “People always say, ‘You’re so natural,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s how plastic our world has gotten.’”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Nitin_patel2