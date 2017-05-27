Kendra Wilkinson Hikes Up Bikini To Get A Great Tan On Instagram

With summer quickly approaching, the need to have a perfect tan is becoming a higher priority, as Kendra Wilkinson displayed for her followers in a revealing Instagram bikini post.

In the photo, Wilkinson appears to be wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, which she hiked up, while adding the caption “Trying to tan my butt.”

In addition to the warm weather that comes along with summer, it’s possible that Wilkinson wanted to have a pristine tan for her upcoming Las Vegas show Sex Tips.

The show is described as, “Part romantic comedy, part interactive sex tip seminar, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man takes audiences on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider tips come straight from the source: a gay man.” The show will co-star Jai Rodriguez, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Prior to its upcoming run in Las Vegas, Sex Tips had a record-breaking run in New York City, followed by a national tour.

Having become famous through appearing naked in Playboy and as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends in the E! reality series The Girls Next Door, Wilkinson has never had a problem embracing sexuality and using her feminine ways to gain fame.

Kendra has often been candid about describing her sex life with her husband, explaining, “The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box.”

She added, “We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times…Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”

In order to star in the show for four months, Wilkinson had to say goodbye to her husband and kids, leading to some emotional throwback photos on social media.

Despite missing her family, Wilkinson appears to find ways to have fun, whether it be focusing on her twerking skills while working out for the new show or going to backyard mechanical bull parties.

