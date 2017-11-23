Kendra Wilkinson Addresses ‘Racist’ Cotton Picking Video Controversy

Kendra Wilkinson is apologizing to the people who called a video she posted of herself picking cotton Wednesday afternoon “racist,” calling herself “a true dumba–” for doing something people were offended by.

The Girls Next Door alum posted a black and white selfie to Instagram Wednesday evening addressing the video, in which she makes husband Hank Baskett pull over to the side of a Texas cotton field so she can pick some of the crop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout the video, Wilkinson says she is nervous she’s going to “get shot” for trespassing, which some people thought was an insensitive thing to say in juxtaposition to a crop so closely association with racism and slavery.

“This will be the last time i discuss this matter,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of her photo. “I will go and enjoy my family like i should’ve been these last hours but instead I’m having to explain [and] defend myself. I AM NOT RACIST. The videos [and] pics [you] saw were very spontaneous. Just landed in Texas and was so excited to reunite with family. I saw a huge field of cotton which was all white n puffy n was interested in how it felt. My brother in law n husband pulled over n ran out. I had concern I’d get in trouble [because] i was trespassing n got a thrill out of it. This all happened in a 5 minute span.”

She said she was not joking about black history, calling that “the last thing” she’d ever do.

“I simply just wanted to pick some cotton,” she continued. “I am saddened that what i thought was innocent ended up hurting people n if u really know me, all I’m about is love. I’m like a f–king hippie like that. Anyways, never knew how picking cotton would be so offensive but i will suck it up n say sorry even though i never even meant it.”

She ended her statement calling herself a “true dumba–” who just wanted to feel cotton.

Most people in the comments of her photo thought she need not apologize for the video.

“No need to apologize. [People] are just ridiculous and too sensitive,” one person said.

“When I saw it I knew it was innocent but I also knew there would be comments,” another added.

“In today’s world everyone is so politically correct they try to find anything they can pick on,” another chimed in. “That’s one of the negatives of social media these days. Just worry about yourself and your family because no one else’s opinions matter.”