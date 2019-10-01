Kendall Jenner Sets Record Straight About If She’s Dating Fai Khadra With New Photo

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to set the record straight about whether or not she’s dating Fai Khadra, with the superstar model sharing a new photo of the pair together. In the image, Khadra is seen standing behind Jenner as she takes a mirror selfie. They appear to be dressed up for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding, but Jenner clarified in the post’s caption, “We don’t date he’s just my date.” Many of Jenner’s followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “You guys are made for each other. Just date and don’t only make him your date during event…we ship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

Jenner’s romantic life is frequently speculated on, as she tends to be more private about her relationships than than her sisters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recently, she split from NBA player Ben Simmons, which was a real shock because Jenner had reportedly spoken about the possibility of marriage ahead of the breakup.

“Maybe,” Jenner replied when previously asked about saying “I Do” one day. “Definitely not now, but maybe one day. I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that’s bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she added.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner went on to say. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationship, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also opened up about if she wants children or not, saying, “I go in and out of phases. Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.”

“Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she then added. “I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.’”