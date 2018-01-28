Kendall Jenner Throws Shade at Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie was photographed with Scott Disick‘s kids for the first time on Saturday, and Kendall Jenner couldn’t help taking a shot at her.

Richie, 19, has been publicly dating Disick, 34, since September, but she hasn’t been seen with his children from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian yet. Now that she and the kids are finally enjoying some quality time, Kardashian’s little sister just couldn’t resist taking a jab at the couple. The photos were posted on a Disick fan account on Instagram, where Jenner left a comment.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Many fans hailed her as the “The Shade Queen” or “The Savage Queen” for the remark. Richie and Disick have taken a lot of heat for their substantial age gap. In fact, as many have pointed out, Richie is closer in age to Disick’s 8-year-old son Mason and his 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, than she is to Disick himself.

Still, others found it unsavory to see a member of the Kardashian clan shaming a couple over their age difference. The family has a long history of odd and sometimes controversial pairings.

Disick’s fans jumped all over Jenner, reminding her about her sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with rapper Tyga, with an age gap of about eight years. Many even questioned whether Tyga and Kylie began seeing each other while she was still under age.

“Lol but when Kylie was with Tyga there wasnt [sic] a peep from you,” one commenter wrote.

“But Sofia is an ADULT, your sister wasn’t one while dating tyga, I bet it feels good being hypocritical,” wrote another.

Others took shots at Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, who is nearly three decades older than her boyfriend.

“That’s funny coming from someone who’s mum is dating a man 30 years younger then her AND who’s sister is dating someone with the same age gap as Scott & Sofia (kourtney and her boyfriend) AND who’s little sister played stepmom to tyga’s son at just 17 years old,” sniped a follower. “Sorry kenny but you’re not one to talk…”

“Let me remind you your momma is dating a 33 year old man,” wrote another.

As usual, Jenner didn’t fire back again or let the backlash get to her.