Kendall Jenner Reveals If She Wants Children

Kendall Jenner is currently the only member of her family who does not have children, as siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are now all parents.

Speaking to E! News, Kendall discussed the possibility of having kids of her own, noting that being around all of her nieces and nephews definitely affects her own thoughts about motherhood from time to time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I go in and out of phases,” she said of getting baby fever. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’”

More often than not, though, Jenner is happy to stay kid-free for now.

“Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she said. “I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.’”

The 23-year-old recently joked about pregnancy in an Instagram post in which she shared a photo of herself with her siblings and their kids along with a meme on the next slide.

“Pregnancy is in the air,” the meme read. “Me: [a photo of a person with sunglasses on and a bag over their head.]”

Jenner currently has nine nieces and nephews — Kourtney has three kids, Kim has three and Khloé, Rob and Kylie all have one — and that number will soon grow when Kim and husband Kanye West welcome their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

Kim and West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate last year, and Kim told Entertainment Tonight that the experience with her fourth child is a bit different.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” the makeup mogul said. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

The reality star recently celebrated her upcoming arrival with friends and family at a CBD-themed baby shower, which included a sound bath, blue Yeezy slides for each guest and plenty of CBD-infused items.

Photo Credit: Getty / Don Arnold