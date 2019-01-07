Kendall Jenner Opens up About Her Struggle With Acne as New Face of Proactiv

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her skincare journey after teasing her “most raw story” on social media.

“It’s just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen,” she added. “It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.”

Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced that she would be the new face of Proactiv, telling PEOPLE, “A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes. I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

It was a little bit of an anticlimactic announcement after Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, teased that her daughter would be sharing her “most raw story” on Instagram Saturday, sharing a video of the model alluding to something that happened to her at 14 that she had never addressed publicly before.

“When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now,” Jenner says in the clip. “Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like ‘I can help you, and it’s O.K., and I experience it, and I’m very normal, and, like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you.’”

In the caption, Kris expressed how proud she was of her daughter for being so open.

“I’m so proud of my darling [Kendall Jenner] for being so brave and vulnerable,” the 63-year-old wrote. “Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become.”

After reminding fans to watch Jenner’s Twitter Sunday, she hinted that the story would be emotional, adding, “Prepared to be moved.”

Kris also added hashtags for “be the change,” “share your story,” “change the conversation,” “proud mom,” “finally a solution,” “authenticity,” “my daughter inspires me,” and “get ready.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for REVOLVE