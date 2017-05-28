Kendall Jenner And Model Friends Recreate Iconic Supermodel Bathtub Photo By Roxanne Lowit

Four of the modeling worlds biggest in the business have taken to social media to recreate one of the most iconic ’90s images of the original supermodels.

Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin all piled into a bathtub together, dressed in their red carpet best, for a moody recreation of the 1990 snap by Roxanne Lowit.

In the iconic photo supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were captured by Lowit posing and giggling in the tub together after the Versace Couture after party at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Check out Kendall and pals recreation below:

💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 26, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

The photographer of the original pic told MailOnline in 2013 how the photo came to be.

“I asked the girls to get in the tub,” said Lowit. “Sylvester Stallone came into the room and threatened to pour champagne over them, which is why they are squealing in the shot.”

She added, “Afterwards when they got out of the tub, Linda went up to Stallone and pretended to punch him. I got a great shot of that too.”

While this new recreation is decidedly more serious with Jenner and Baldwin giving intense gazes, the models paid perfect tribute to the legends before them.

Maybe this tribute is a cease fire to the “supermodel debate.” Whatever the case may be the new millennial models paid perfect homage to the “supers” before them.

