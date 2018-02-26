Kendall Jenner Posts Nude Photos on Instagram but Fans Focus on Her Feet

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday with some tasteful nude, black and white photos. But instead of focusing on the super model’s figure, fans couldn’t help but point out something odd about the photos — her feet.

Jenner had the photos taken by famous photographer Sash Samsonova, who has previously worked with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While a plethora of users in the comment section gave positive feedback to the photos, waves of fans started noticing the “odd” shape and spacing of her toes.

“Why are her toes seperatin(g) (sic) like that?” one commenter asked. While another chimed in, “What’s with her feet.”

“I love you but girl what is wrong with your toes” wrote another commenter.

The remarks weren’t much better over on Twitter.

I’ve been in love with Kendall Jenner for years but whenever i look at her feet i realize it woukd never work out between us. — JG7 (@J_Gonzo2) February 25, 2018

kendall jenner got fingers on her feet — kat (@_eyeliketacos) February 25, 2018

What’s your biggest fear? Kendall Jenner’s feet 😩 pic.twitter.com/rHtCemBN9r — ellieeeee ❥ (@EllieHogger) February 25, 2018

“I’ve been in love with Kendall Jenner for years but whenever i look at her feet i realize it woukd (sic) never work out between us,” twitter user going by JG7 wrote

“Kendall Jenner got fingers on her feet,” Twitter user “kat” wrote.

“What’s your biggest fear? Kendall Jenner’s feet,” user Ellie Hogger wrote.

Given that the 22-year-old reportedly suffers from cippling anxiety, these comments likely aren’t doing her any favors. She’s recently opted to see a therapist on episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris Jenner said during a confessional on the show. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

“I just want to be, like, more low-key,” Jenner said on air.