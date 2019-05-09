Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Spotted Leaving Met Gala Afterparty Early Morning

The 2019 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6, as were numerous afterparties hosted by various celebrities. One of those parties was hosted by Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, with Page Six reporting that the ex-couple helmed a last-minute bash at the Fleur Room.

After the party, Jenner and Styles were photographed leaving together at around 6 a.m., with Instagram account Exclusive Talker obtaining footage of the pair leaving separately in the early morning hours. The Sun adds that the co-hosts were the last to leave the party.

The two stars were first linked in early 2014 before splitting, though they were rumored to have reunited in late 2015.

“Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Even though she’s dated and hooked up with other guys, she could never really get serious with someone because she never got over her feelings for Harry.”

The friendly evening on Monday was reportedly just that, with a source telling PEOPLE that Jenner and Styles are not an item. Jenner is now linked to NBA player Ben Simmons, having seemingly confirmed her relationship with the athlete on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“Kendall and Ben are still seeing each other,” the source said. “Harry was her first real relationship, so there is a lot of history there, but they’re just friends.”

Inside the gala, Jenner and Styles were photographed in conversation, with the two appearing to laugh together as they enjoyed the party.

Harry e Kendall Jenner al #MetGala!🧡 pic.twitter.com/UaLXOHCqv3 — HS Italia Candids (@hsicandids) May 7, 2019

For the event, Jenner wore an orange feathered Atelier Versace creation, while Styles opted for a sheer black Gucci blouse and black pants. After the gala, Jenner changed into a printed gray skirt suit while Styles wore a white shirt with a large red bow a the neck and high-waisted black pants.

Ahead of her bash with Styles, Jenner attended sister Kim Kardashian‘s party at Up & Down, which was co-hosted by the KKW Beauty founder.

Once she got to the Fleur Room, Jenner joined a host of stars including Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevigne, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe and Katy Perry as well as designers Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung.

“The party came together very last minute,” a source told Page Six. “This was expected to be Harry and Kendall and a few close friends, but it became a huge group of A-listers.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney