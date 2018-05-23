Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Pose for Bathtub Photos of Each Other

The model lifestyle never stops for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. The two supermodels posed for a pair of steamy topless bathroom photos Tuesday night during what appeared to be a girls’ night.

Jenner shared a photo of herself sitting on a bathroom counter with her hair wrapped up in a towel as she sipped on a glass of red wine. Clad in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, the 22-year-old strategically placed her arm in front of her bare chest.

“bone-dry,” she cheekily captioned the photo, which appeared to be taken by Baldwin, as she was tagged in the picture.

Baldwin, 21, shared her own photo, sitting in a bathtub filled to the brim with bubbles, gripping her own glass of red wine with Jenner’s perched on the edge of the tub as well.

Baldwin’s bare shoulders peeked out from beneath the bubbles as she gave the camera a sultry look, hair tied in a slicked back bun.

“BIG MOOD,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Jenner in the photo.

The girls’ night photo shoot wasn’t the first time Jenner ended up sharing a braless photo on Instagram. Just this month she donned a completely sheer dress to the Chopard Secret Night party at the Cannes Film Festival, going totally braless underneath the gown. She posted a photo of herself to Instagram in the outfit, simply captioned, “Oops.”

The shocking looks kept coming when the supermodel hit the red carpet at the film festival wearing a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which ruffled at the bottom and was completely transparent at the top.

Jenner has regularly rocked a sheer look without a bra, for example closing the La Perla Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week in sheer floral lace gown with crystals and pearls.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner has also been open about living with anxiety, both in publications and on her family’s reality show.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said in a January interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

The reality star said she tries to avoid the comment section of her social media posts at this point, but “some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”