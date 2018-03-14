Kendall Jenner Says ‘I’m Not Gay,’ Confirms She’s Dating Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner told Vogue she had “literally nothing to hide,” which meant that all questions — including those about her sexuality — were fair game.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister spoke out about longtime rumors she is is gay, saying that while that isn’t true, she sees why fans might get that impression.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are, like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” Jenner said during her April 2018 cover spot for Vogue. “So [the gay rumor] was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

The world’s highest-paid model also said her “male energy” might lead people to suspect she might prefer romance with women.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before,” she continued.

“Also, I know I have kind of a… male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. I have a tough energy. I move differently,” she said.

Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, famously came out as transgender in 2015.

“But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide,” the 22-year-old said. “I would never hide something like that.”

The reality TV mogul has kept quiet about her casual romance with NBA player Blake Griffin, but she hinted at their relationship without naming names.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” Jenner said of her boyfriend. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

But while her KarJenner sisters now have children of their own or are expecting new additions in the coming month, Jenner said she has other things to accomplish before she ventures into motherhood.

“I am ready to wait [for kids],” she said. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

While she plans to focus on her career for a few more years, the model beamed about younger sister Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1.

Once Kylie revealed her super-secret pregnancy to the world, Jenner said she was relieved to be able to talk about her sister and niece openly.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer,” she said.