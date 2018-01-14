Kendall Jenner Sparks Controversy With Fur Jacket

Kendall Jenner drew some heat from her fans on Sunday when she strutted down the catwalk in an enormous fur jacket.

#FurIsDead @KendallJenner just like you are on the inside for wearing it. pic.twitter.com/VuG0Y3skvO — All Animal Rights Ⓥ (@allanimalrights) January 14, 2018

The second youngest sister in the Kardashian clan led the DSquared2 Runway as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Her best friend, Bella Hadid, walked not far behind.

Jenner wore a stunning array of patterned skirts, with many layers flowing and overlapping one another. She looked ready for a music festival in the bohemian get-up — except, of course, for the huge fur coat topping it all off.

The coat’s long sleeves stretched past Jenner’s wrists, and the oversized hood lumped up on her shoulders, giving her a large, intimidating look.

The jacket comes from the brand of brothers Dean and Dan Caten. The company currently stocks 100% Racoon fur hats, 50% Goatskin and 50% Fox fur snow boots for women, and hooded jackets for kids made of Coyote fur.

Many fans were appalled by Jenner‘s choice to wear the jacket, taking to social media to chasten the young reality star for her choice.

The Kardashian family has been criticized for their love of fur clothing before, but it’s never stopped them.

In 2015, Kendall Jenner walked out of the Chanel fashion show in a $19,000 Saint Laurent fur coat, which also sported leather sleeves. Just last August, she was accosted on New York City street for her penchant for wearing animal fur, with passers by shouting “fur hag” as she walked by with Kim Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner and Hadid were both modelling outfits from the upcoming fall and winter 2018/2019 collections. Jenner has been busy lately. Just a week before she arrived in Milan on Saturday, she was out partying with Golden Globes guests in head-to-toe black garb. She was a surprise attendee of the award show, and reportedly stayed out pretty late, celebrating long into the night at the HFPA’s Official Viewing After Party.

For her part, Hadid has reportedly been garnering lots of attention since arriving in Milan with her best friend. The younger sister of Gigi Hadid is making headlines overseas and the Italian paparazzi reportedly love her. She’s been turning heads with her unique street style attire. Hopefully Jenner isn’t feeling too jealous.