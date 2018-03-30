Kendall Jenner Buys Charlie Sheen’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion for $8.5 Million

Kendall Jenner is definitely keeping up with the Kardashians.

Real estate site Trulia reports that Jenner has purchased a five-bed, six-bath home in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Mulholland Estates for $8.5 million a few months after listing her Westwood “starter home” for $1.6 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last year, the 21-year-old purchased John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s West Hollywood house for $6.5 million before selling the property this summer for $6.85 million. Jenner has clearly been honing her real estate chops over the years, and her latest purchase is a serious stunner.

Jenner’s new digs once belonged to Charlie Sheen, who bought the home for ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2012 before selling the mansion last year for $5.415 million.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the Spanish-style home.

Trees and more trees

The home was built in 1991 and features a 6,625-square-foot estate surrounded by lush foliage and featuring a fountain and Buddha statue to welcome visitors into the luxurious residence.

Spanish influence

The Spanish influence is clear throughout the home, which features warm-colored tile and exposed beams throughout the house. The estate also includes a movie theater, office, kitchen with a large center island, family room and multiple guest bedrooms.

Space to entertain

The backyard features a fully-equipped playground for Jenner’s younger family members to enjoy, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court, spa, fire pit and entertaining areas.

Photo Credit: Trulia / Shutterstock