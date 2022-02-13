Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Leaked: Spoiling What You’ll See During the Big Game

Super Bowl LVI will showcase an exciting matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, but not everyone is there for the big game. Some viewers are just around to see the star-studded and big-budget commercials. With the Super Bowl being the most-watched event of the year, commercial spots for the game are always in high demand. According to Dan Lovinger of NBC Sports Group, the spots for Super Bowl LVI cost around $6.5 million.

The official numbers have not been announced, but CBS Sports says if the reported numbers are right, this is the most expensive Super Bowl commercial cost to date. Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning in a Super Bowl commercial for PepsiCo. He talked about the experience in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“To be with those guys, obviously with my brother Peyton and Victor Cruz, a teammate, and Jerome Bettis, the Bus driving a bus, was great,” Manning said. “We’re jamming out to ‘Good 4 U’ by Olivia Rodrigo, it’s too much fun. The preparation for Victor, Jerome and I listening to that song and going over and over and over it and trying to understand what the words are and how quickly we’ve got to say it and do it together was pretty funny.” Here’s a look at a few of the commercials fans will see during the Super Bowl.

Budweiser Clydesdale

https://youtu.be/nPBxJ2yar-A

The Budweiser Clydesdales are very popular among fans, and this commercial could be the best of the bunch. The new commercial shows a Clydesdale suffering an injury and being nursed back to health. The dog in the commercial plays a big part as it alerts the owners about the horse.

Lays – Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen

https://youtu.be/0KjatG0hqwE

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reunite for a new Lays commercial. The 60-second ad shows Rudd and Rogen talking about all the wild experiences they have had over the years while eating Lays.

Planet Fitness – Lindsay Lohan

https://youtu.be/SnoVFlMMdK8

Lindsay Lohan makes fun of herself in a new Planet Fitness commercial. The 35-year-old actress is joined by Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner.

Booking.com – Idris Elba

Idris Elba seems to be excited to be starring in a Booking.com commercial. However, commercial star Isaiah Mustafa has some suggestions for Elba when it comes to making a splash during Super Bowl Sunday.

Squarespace – Zendaya

https://youtu.be/-4aCxd7Hlq8

Zendaya looks stunning in the teaser of her new commercial with Squarespace. With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria, it only made sense for the 25-year old actress to be featured during Super Bowl Sunday.

Bic – Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart and at it again. The unlikely duo team up to star in a commercial about the lighter Bic EZ Reach. Along with the ad, Snoop Dogg and Stewart will host the Puppy Bowl, which will it air a few hours before Super Bowl LVI.

PepsiCo – NFL Legends

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis, Victor Cruz and Terry Bradshaw come together to star in a Super Bowl commercial for PepsiCo. And while all five NFL legends have different personalities, the one big thing they have in common is they are Super Bowl champions.