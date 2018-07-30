Kelsey Grammer Shares Heartwarming Advice for Demi Lovato: ‘Forgive Yourself

Kelsey Grammer, who has personal experience with addiction, offered his own heartwarming advice for Demi Lovato after her hospitalization for an overdose last week.

“Forgive yourself,” the Frasier star told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s about it. Somebody told me a long time ago, a pretty smart guy, said ‘any kind of addiction is really the result of unresolved grief,’ and that has held true for me as I’ve gone through life ever since and that’s why I give that piece of advice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grammer was joined by his Like Father co-star Kristen Bell, whose husband Dax Shepard struggled with substance abuse.

“…It’s a daily struggle and it will always be a daily struggle. I don’t know that I have words of wisdom because I have not been there, but I have the wisdom to say we’re here for you,” Bell told ET. “My mother-in-law also said to me whatever choices you made yesterday were those choices and today’s a new day and they’re all new choices and you can choose again.”

“And you can live a great life,” Grammer added. “You can live whatever kind of life you want to live, you can be straight for 20 years or you can still enjoy your life the way you want to.”

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood Hills. Paramedics reportedly used Narcan, a medication used to counteract the effects of opioids, to revive her.

In the days since her hospitalization, she is reportedly “getting better” and her family has been by her side. Her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, has also been seen visiting her.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s family said in a statement. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato was sober for six years before she revealed she relapsed in her new song “Sober.”

While she is recovering in the hospital, Lovato’s family is reportedly planning to help her check into a rehab facility.

As for Grammer, he admitted in 2017 that he became addicted to drugs and alcohol after the murders of his father and sister Karen, and the deaths of two half-brothers in a scuba-diving accident.

“I just put [that pain] where it is: in the past,” Grammer said in an interview in the U.K. “But it’s a pain that you can always stumble into again — it’s with you 24/7, especially in the case of tragic death, and there have been a few of those. It’s just part of life. Maybe I learned a little earlier than most, but it’s just the way it goes.”

Photo credit: Getty, Wireimage