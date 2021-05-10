Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo of Mom, and They're Identical

✖

Kelly Ripa had fans doing a double take over the weekend after she shared a throwback photo of her mother, highlighting their near-identical resemblance. Celebrating the mother figures in her life ins a Sunday Mother's Day post, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram with a gallery of images, which sparked plenty of comments thanks to a circa 1974 image of herself as a child.

In the photo, Ripa and her younger sister, Linda Ripa, posed beside their mother, Esther, amid a flowery backdrop. Donning a red ensemble and white sunhat, Esther is a spitting image of her now adult daughter, who captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day! Here are some vintage MOMS for you to enjoy." Ripa's resemblance to her mother prompted a flurry of reactions in the comments, with several people writing, "Omg Kelly you look so much like your Mom." Another person wrote, "Wow! You look soo much like your mom! Two beauties," with somebody else adding, "No wonder you're so pretty; she's a beauty!"

While Ripa's resemblance to her mother drew up plenty of comments, it was the third image in the carousel that perhaps sparked the most chatter, many finding the exasperated expression on Ripa's face all too relatable. Dated 2003, and following a photo from 1973 of Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, and his mother, the humorous photo showed Ripa and her three young children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who was just a baby. Several dubbed the image "the epitome of motherhood," with others saying that Ripa's expression in the image "is priceless." Another person quipped that the "third slide is the face of EVERY mama on the inside. (And sometimes on the outside!) Trying so hard, always, to keep it all together." Somebody even questioned, "how is the 2003 photo of you not a meme yet?! It's all of us at that point !!"

Ripa was not the only one to mark Mother's Day. On Sunday, her husband also took to the social media platform with his own post paying tribute to the many women in his life, including both his mother and Ripa. He captioned the gallery of images, "Happy Mother's Day to these beautiful moms. I love you," adding, "We celebrate you today and every day." The message earned him a three red heart emoji response from his wife.

Mother's Day came on the heels of another special occasion for Ripa and Consuelos. On May 1, the couple marked a milestone moment in their relationship: their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and both marked the new milestone of their relationship with touching posts on social media highlighting their love throughout the years.