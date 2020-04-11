Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Childhood Photo of Her Coordinating Easter Outfits With Mom Esther

Kelly Ripa is celebrating Easter a few days early with an adorable throwback photo. On Thursday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram with a sweet photo of her wearing a coordinating outfit with her mother, Esther, from Easter

“circa 1975-ish.”

“[Throwback Thursday] circa 1975-ish,” Ripa captioned the adorable photo. In the image, she and her mother are wearing ensembles with hints of yellow. Wearing a frilly dress, Ripa was also holding a yellow stuffed bunny. “A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church. Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress.”

The post drew plenty of comments from Ripa’s 2.7 million followers. One person gave her kudos for “the double leg cross,” which they said was a “bonus.” Another said that the talk show host’s mom was “working that custard yellow flare suit!” Meanwhile, a third person asked, “will here be a cuter pic posted ever?? ( no ) long live the 70’s!!!”

The postmarked the latest throwback photo Ripa has shared amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forced to socially distance herself from much of her family, the mom-of-three on Wednesday shared an image of her mother-in-law, mother, father, and father-in-law. “Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law) Will hug in any order or first come first serve,” she wrote, informing fans that the image was “circa 2005.”

The moments of nostalgia follow Ripa’s on-air tear-filled confession that she is struggling with social distancing. Currently self-isolating at home with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children – Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 – she said that it has been difficult not being able to see the rest of her family in person.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them. Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?” she told Ryan Seacrest. “I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force have extended their original 15-day social distancing guidelines through the end of April in the hopes of slowly the spread of the coronavirus. In the United States, the number of confirmed cases had surpassed 1.6 million by Friday afternoon, according to a Johns Hopkins database.