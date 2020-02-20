Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She Quit Drinking

Kelly Ripa has opened up a bit more regarding her decision to quit drinking. The talk show host recently addressed the issue back in January, when she gave some credit to her co-host Ryan Seacrest about the lifestyle change. However, in an interview with PEOPLETV earlier today, Ripa admitted it had less to do with Seacrest and more to do with how she felt after not drinking for a spell.

“I did one of those crazy ‘Sober Septembers,’ although it was, like, March. I did it for a month, and I felt great,” Ripa explained. “I liked the way I felt. I liked the way I looked, and I thought ‘I think I’m just gonna stick with it.’ And that was it.”

“I know Ryan likes to blame himself for the wine industry for having a surplus, but I really just felt better,” she added, referring to the statistic that last year saw the first dip in wine sales nationally since the mid-1990s.

“They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa joked at the time. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market. I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a… dip.”

In addition to hosting LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa’s become quite a delightful presence on social media. Just last week, after she posted a video where she was having some fun with her oversized Oscars gown and producer Albert Bianchini. In the comments, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, made a fairly flirty (and arguably inappropriate) remark with, “Been there.”

That was the last straw for their daughter, Lola, who jokingly called the exchange “absolutely disgusting.” After Bianchini joked that their daughter “came out of there first,” only then did Ripa let loose with her signature sense of humor by writing, “Nobody came out of there. They were all c-sections. Thanks for the memories guys.”

Back in December, Ripa also caused quite the reaction when she posted about a feature of her house that had gone completely unnoticed by her, despite having lived there for more than a decade.

“Not big on fashion selfies, but I’ve lived in this house for 11 years and JUST discovered a full-length mirror behind the bedroom door,” she wrote in the caption.