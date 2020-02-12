Kelly Ripa Leaves Reply Under Daughter Lola Consuelos' 'Absolutely Repulsive' Remark

Kelly Ripa just got real with her daughter on Instagram. Things started when the talk show host posted an Instagram video on Feb. 10 that showed Ripa and producer Albert Bianchini having some fun with Ripa's dramatically oversized gown that she wore to The Oscars. Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, quipped "been there" in the comments.

That, in turn, was noticed by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. It was in their comments section that the couples' daughter, Lola, said the whole exchange was "absolutely repulsive." When Bianchini replied "you came out of there first, Boo," Ripa decided to fire back. And revealed some personal information in the process.

"Nobody came out of there," Ripa wrote. "They were all c-sections. Thanks for the memories guys."

The whole exchange delighted the rest of the post's commenters. Some even attempted to console Lola Consuelos over the ordeal.

"See, all parents are embarrassing," wrote one user. "Even famous ones. You're not alone, babe."

The day prior to this whole ordeal, Ripa posted a side-by-side comparison of her and Consuelos during their time on ABC's All My Children. The first photo showed them in 2000, and the second in 2012, while Ripa joked in the caption that "we can all agree I need a stylist and makeup artist."

As he often does, Consuelos also posted the pair of images, writing "my fave forever looks divine," in reference to Ripa.

The affection the two openly share on social media might not impress their daughter, but it has made them a favorite among the roughly five million Instagram followers between them. In 2018, Ripa told Good Housekeeping about she saw an audition photo of him for the soap.

"At that point, I was not a hopeless romantic," she shared. "I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone," she said. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. And I don't believe in any of that, and now I do because of that moment."

Ripa first appeared on All My Children back in 1990 and stayed on until 2002. Consuelos started five years later, though he left the long-running soap in 2000.