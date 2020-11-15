Kelly Ripa Reported 'Extreme' Behavior Raises Concerns With 'Live' Fans

✖

This week, fans voiced concerns about Kelly Ripa, believing that she had demonstrated "extreme" behavior on Live with Kelly and Ryan. A conversation about these concerns blossomed among fans on Instagram on Thursday, beneath a picture of Ripa, co-star Ryan Seacrest and guest, Jenni "JWoww" Farley. So far, Ripa and the show have not addressed these mounting concerns.

"Omg ... what has been wrong with Kelly the last couple of days," one fan wrote, getting the conversation started. They went on to say that Ripa has been "over the top" in recent episodes, and has been "constantly talking" in "very hyper" speech. A fellow commenter agreed, saying that Ripa was "really extreme on the show this morning," and that "it was uncomfortable to watch. A third person added: "it did seem odd - loud tension."

Some related these comments to other recent concerns about Ripa's weight, since commenters have argued that she is "too skinny" and should "eat something." Others have noted her "hyper" demeanor lately, writing: "I love you Kelly but you never let Ryan talk. It is The Kelly and Ryan Show not just The Kelly Show."

So far, this conversation has played out only in the Instagram comments under the Live with Kelly and Ryan account's posts, but rarely are commenters in such agreement on a subject. However, the vast majority of comments are still positive, with fans complimenting Ripa's outfits and praising the show in general. Some of these fans have even taken to arguing with the critics, spawning heated exchanges.

"She seems happy," one person wrote. "Their vibe right now is awesome and I find them so funny together. If you don't like her don't watch!"

Ripa is considered one of the "Most Powerful People in Media," according to The Hollywood Reporter, with influence both in front of and behind the camera. She joined Live! in 2000, following the retirement of Kathie Lee Gifford. She co-hosted with Regis Philbin up until his retirement in 2011, the hosted alone as she tried out various co-hosts to replace him. Finally, nearly a year later, Michael Strahan became her full-time co-host.

Strahan stayed on until May of 2016, when he moved over to Good Morning America, and this time Seacrest quickly took over. In the meantime, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have built a production company called Milojo, which gives both of them a massive amount of freedom and power in the entertainment industry — particularly in New York City. Despite fans' fears about her energy levels, there is nothing to indicate that Ripa is facing serious struggles right now.