Kelly Ripa Censors Halloween Photos of Husband Mark Consuelos Because of 'Thirst Buckets'

✖

Kelly Ripa usually never holds back when it comes to husband Mark Consuelos, but she made an exception for Halloween because of her "thirsty" fans. She cropped new Halloween photos of the couple so no one could see Consuelos' "package," which was a problem when she shared throwback photos last week. The collection of old pictures included one of Consuelos wearing super tight police officer pants, which sparked a hilarious back-and-forth between the couple about a certain shadow.

In the first picture, Ripa and Consuelos are dressed as a fairy tale prince and princess couple for a past Halloween. For this year's Halloween, the couple wore skeleton faces, as seen in the second picture. "A costumed how it started, how it’s going, and I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets. All trick, no treat," Ripa wrote in the caption, adding several Halloween-themed emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Fans loved the new costume photos and Ripa's joke. "Hahahahaha! Thirst buckets! I can't believe how much was circulating online because of that pic. He is a hottie and a good man. You are a lucky woman," one fan wrote. "That caption is the best! You tell 'em," another chimed in. "Not fair!! You guys look great though," another fan wrote.

Ripa's comment is a hilarious reference to the can of worms she opened on Oct. 22 when she shared old family photos from past Halloweens. One picture showed Consuelos and friend Bruce Bozzi dressed as the motorcycle police officers Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank Poncherello (Erik Estrada) from CHiPS. Consuelos' pants were so tight that it was all anyone could talk about. "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that effect," Consuelos wrote. "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?" Ripa replied. "Pretty sure," Consuelos added. "Well is the shadow seeing anybody?" one fan jokingly asked.

Ripa also wore intricate Halloween costumes on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week. First, she dressed as Tiger King star Joe Exotic, while co-host Ryan Secrest dressed as a tiger. Then, they changed things up, with Ripa dressed as Moira Rose (Catharine O'Hara) and Seacrest as David Rose (Dan Levy) from Schitt's Creek. Later in their Halloween episode, Ripa dressed as another Tiger King star, Carole Baskin, while Seacrest wore the blonde Joe Exotic wig.

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and are parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17. On Friday, Lola made Ripa a proud mom by voting for the first time. "Couple of chips off the ol' block... [I am a voter] (Lola's first election!)," Ripa wrote on Instagram. "Michael and I voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of [Lola]."