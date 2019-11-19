Kelly Ripa Reveals Rare Photo of Her Dad While in Las Vegas

Kelly Ripa lives an active life on her social media accounts. She’s been busy the past few months sharing photos of her husband and sending her kids off to college with candid photos aplenty.

On Monday, the New Jersey native shared a rare photo of her father on Instagram. The two are spending time together in Las Vegas.

“Feelin’ lucky to spend time with my dad,” the caption read.

The post drew plenty of comments from her followers. Many were shocked to see her father make an appearance on her page.

“You will treasure these moments always,” one user commented “Wish my dad was still around..nothing better then a fathers love. Enjoy!”

Another remarked, “So glad you have these great times with your Dad.”

Ripa’s father, Joseph, turned 80 this past July. That was the last time the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo of her dad.

“Happy Birthday daddy! This is eighty! #80. We love you with heart and soul,” the caption read.

It’s been a busy year for Ripa and an even busier week in the headlines. After receiving some backlash for referring to her husband, Mark Consuelos, as “daddy” in an Instagram post, she decided to clap back at one of the remarks.

“I love mark and jelly but it creeps me out when she calls him, ‘Daddy,’” the fan wrote in the comments section.

“It creeps me out when you call me jelly,” Ripa quipped back.

Aside from Instagram drama, Ripa’s also had to deal with comments she made about her son, Michael, living in “poverty” now that he’s in college.

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates. I’m used to getting a lot of slack (sic) because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers. I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did [Mark]. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b— about them, i say let em,” she posted.

Drama aside, Ripa also saw her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, receive the recognition of being inducted into the radio hall of fame.

She shared a photo on Instagram in which she expressed how “proud” she is of her partner.