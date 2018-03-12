Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Cut Troll Down to Size With Double-Clap Back

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa posted an adorable throwback of herself and husband Mark Conseulos to Instagram on Saturday.

“[Flashback Friday] 2008 That other time we got fancy,” Ripa wrote as the two posed in front of the Lincoln Center.

But in the comments, one user by the name of “samanthap143” left a snarky remark calling out Consuelos on his height, where’s he’s officially billed at 5-feet-8-inches.

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” the comment read.

Both Consuelos and Ripa were quick to clap back at the remark, much to the delight of their fans.

“@samanthaap143 please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos wrote. “I’m dying to know.”

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa wrote.

Other commenters quickly rushed to the couple’s defense as well.

“[Your] comment is absolutely ridiculous! Have u seen his body? His shoulders are huge and muscular he’s athletic with an amazing posture! He’s not making his shoulders do that. Put the crack pipe down!” one user replied.

The television personality has been in the public eye numerous times over the past week, first when she publicly defended co-host Ryan Seacrest from his sexual misconduct accusations days before he hosted E! Network’s Academy Awards red carpet show.

“I just want to let you know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you. And I am speaking on behalf of all of us here,” she said during the broadcast. “I know what an easy, great, professional person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.”

She then got in some hot water on the night of the Oscars, as she was seen visibly pushing Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal out of the way so they could talk to Seacrest.

“Mark came in town for 12 hours, and this is how we’re spending it,” Ripa told Seacrest when she reached him.

Later in the week she and Seacrest had The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on as a guest after the shocking season finale where he withdrew his initial proposal to Becca Kufrin. Ripa did not let Luyendyk off the hook for his actions.

“I want to understand everything. Your thought process. What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you [Lauren]? What are you thinking? How did this happen? Were you as shady as you think you are now?” Ripa began her interview, causing Luyendyk to squirm in his seat.