Kelly Ripa’s House Is So Big That She Just Discovered This Detail 11 Years After Moving In

Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa has lived at the same house for more than a decade, but it is so big that she just discovered a surprising detail she missed. On Thursday, Ripa told her fans she just found a full-length mirror hiding in her bedroom. It is the perfect spot to take selfies that show off her latest holiday outfit, which she defended from at least one critic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 26, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

“Not big on fashion selfies, but I’ve lived in this house for 11 years and JUST discovered a full length mirror behind the bedroom door,” Ripa wrote on Instagram. “Plus I like this outfit… [TBT] Yesterday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ripa also tagged Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP Collection and Christopher Kane, the labels behind her look. She wore silver shoes, a red dress and grey long-sleeved shirt in the photo.

“Love the outfit!” Andrea Lizcano, a producer for Live! With Kelly and Ryan, commented.

“Fascinator makes the look/lewk,” Ripa replied.

“As always I want all of it,” actress Rachel Harris wrote. “The mirror included.”

“You’ve been here,” Ripa replied. “Was there a mirror?”

“It’s also a very perfect dancing mirror I might add,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote.

“Come over and prove it,” Ripa challenged.

One fan named Sandy was not a fan of the look. “Purple and red? Not my taste..to each their own,” Sandy wrote, adding a thumbs down emoji.

“The top is gray Sandy,” Ripa clapped back. “Now do you approve?”

Ripa and her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, are enjoying a holiday on the slopes as an escape from work. However, Consuelos attracted attention for a viral video last week, in which he rushed to the gym floor during a wrestling meet on Long Island. Their son, 16-year-old Joaquin, was in a match with another high schooler when his headgear fell off.

The two students started hitting each other, Consuelos rushed onto the floor. It appeared as through he tried to stop the fight, and officials physically pushed him back off the mat. Ripa was reportedly on the scene as well.

Witnesses told TMZ, which published the video, that the students were more calm during the scene than the adults. Consuelos reportedly left the all-day tournament for several hours after his son’s match before returning.

Ripa and Consulos are also parents to Michael Joseph, 22, and Lola Grace, 19.

Photo credit: J. Countess/Getty Images