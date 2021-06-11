Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Celebratory Selfie in Honor of Son Joaquin's Graduation

✖

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated their youngest son Joaquin's graduation with a family selfie. In the photo, Ripa and Consuelos are all smiles with their 18-year-old while he's decked out in a blue gown wrapped in a yellow tassel. She captioned the photo with "The Graduate! #2021"

The sweet pair have always been pro-family photos and share their sweet moments with fans on a regular basis. From birthday celebrations, to family reunions, the morning show host and her husband are all about sharing their personal moments with their followers. Naturally, fans flooded their special moment with comments, including fellow on-air talent, David Muir. "Congratulations Joaquin! And mom and dad," the ABC news personality wrote, while Andy Cohen said, "Congratulations Joaquin!" Consuelos made sure to leave a comment as well writing, "So proud."

While Ripa has been on television for decades now and met her husband while they were both actors on All My Children, she recently admitted she's not a fan of being in front of the camera. "I've been saying that it's time to 'fold 'em' for 20 years. For 20 years I've been saying, 'I can't do it anymore. I can't do it. I'm too old for this crap. I need to fin another career. I need to get off camera.' I've been saying that forever," Ripa revealed on Real Housewives of New York City, Bethany Frankel's podcast called Just B according to PEOPLE.

"Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera," she added. Frankel continued to the conversation and asked, "Are you self-conscious about the way you look or you don't want the attention on you?" Ripa replied, "All of that! I don't like the attention, I don't go to parties, I don't go to Hollywood events. I don't do any of that stuff. I would rather buy clothes than have to ask to borrow anything. It's painful."

She later added more details of why she doesn't enjoy being in front of the camera saying, "I don't love being on camera. It's never been something that fed me in any sort of egotistical way. I find my own voice grating, so I apologize to your listeners if they're like, 'This is nails on a chalkboard.' I feel you."