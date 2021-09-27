Singer Kelly Price Breaks Silence on Her ‘Missing’ Status

Singer Kelly Price has broken her silence on reports she went “missing” after contracting Covid-19. Speaking to TMZ about what happened, the Grammy-nominated singer shared that she nearly lost her fight with the coronavirus. “At some point, they lost me,” she said, further sharing details of her frightening experience.

“I woke up some days later, a couple [of] days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price said. After being asked what exactly she meant by saying “they lost me,” Price replied, “I died.” The singer explained that the concerns for her whereabouts were appreciated but unnecessary, as she was simply recovering from her hospitalization due to Covid-19. “People were definitely seeing me,” Price said. “The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law.”

Notably, Price’s attorney, Monica Ewing, also confirmed to press outlets that the singer was not missing, just recuperating. This was in response to a missing person report being filed for Price — in Cobb County, Georgia — as well as a social media plea made by Price’s sister. Explaining the situation, Price stated that she and her sister had not been in contact recently.

Price first revealed her Covid019 battle in late July, writing in an Instagram post, “I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained.” She added, “Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer.” It was after this that she ended up in the hospital. Price has since revealed that she is a “long hauler,” which means she will likely have long-term Covid-19-related complications, and “is facing a very up hill battle right now.”

In a more recent social media post, Price thanked her fans and followers for their “love, concern and prayers.” She added, “I truly appreciate them and all of you who sincerely did them. They are not lost on me. I promise.”

Price added, “I’m going back into solace and silence, where I can put first things first, and that is to be restored, to be healthy and to be whole.” Ewing told CNN via email that Price “does plan to talk more about her Covid journey but not right now. She wants to get further along her recovery and rehabilitation journey first.”