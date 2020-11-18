Kelly Osbourne Wears Eyepatch After Makeup-Related Injury

✖

Kelly Osbourne is proving that she's a true fashion "eye-con," the former Fashion Police star revealing on Monday that she is sporting a new accessory perfect for 2020. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old star debuted a brand new eyepatch, which she explained she acquired following a mascara-related injury earlier in the week.

Opening up about the injury to fans, Osbourne gave some words of advice, stating, "when your makeup artist says, 'Don't move,' don't move. Don't move at all," according to Entertainment Tonight. Osbourne said that she "scratched my f—ing eyeball on a mascara wipe" and was "currently on my way to the eye doctor." Her makeup artist accompanied her on the drive, and apologized profusely in the video, though Osbourne admitted, "it was my fault… I moved right into it. I really hope I get an eyepatch because that would be a f—ing look."

Osbourne got her wish, because, in a video shared post-doctors visit, she was sporting the new eyewear. She joked that "the only good thing about this is that it does look like I could maybe poison you and kick the s– out of you, just by looking at you." She said that her eye "still hurts!" The TV personality showed off the eyepatch again on her Instagram feed, this time the look accompanied by a face shield. Captioning the post, "all I can say is 2020," she said in the clip, "this is some 2020 s–."

Osbourne's new accessory comes just months after she revealed that she had lost 85 pounds. She had revealed her weight loss in August after posting a selfie on social media. When The Real host Jeannie Mai's mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, commented, "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight," Osbourne was quick to reply, writing, "That's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?" Osbourne later revealed when speaking with Hollywood Raw hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years ago, something that she said she was "proud" of and "the best thing I have ever done." The surgery alone, however, was not responsible for her transformation. Instead, Osbourne credited her weight loss to a major lifestyle change that included a shift in both her mental and physical health.