Kelly Osbourne Speaks out About Dad Ozzy’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about father Ozzy Osbourne‘s prognosis after the Black Sabbath rocker revealed late last month he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s Disease. Speaking to The Daily Mirror, Kelly revealed her father is “doing incredible” and that dealing with his new health condition has actually brought the family far closer together.

“Everyone is acting like it’s doomsday but it’s not. Life happens and everybody gets dealt a different set of cards, and it depends how you play it,” she told the outlet. “We take every day as it comes and he is doing incredible. We couldn’t have got much closer, but we did. Everyone is acting like it is doomsday, it’s not. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

Ozzy first revealed his diagnosis alongside wife Sharon Osbourne on Good Morning America in January after once again postponing his world tour.

“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” Sharon said at the time. “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy added the diagnosis has been “terribly challenging” for his entire family.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall,” he said. “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he continued. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s — see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

In the end, Ozzy said he wanted to come clean about the state of his health for his own peace of mind.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said.

