Kelly Osbourne Rips Prince Harry as 'F—ing T—t' in Unfiltered Rant

Kelly Osbourne isn't mincing words when it comes to her feelings about the British royal family. The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, 38, blasted Prince Harry as a "f—ing t—t" during a discussion about the Duke of Sussex's ongoing feud with his family on the I've Had It podcast Tuesday. When one co-host argued that King Charles III should have seated his son closer to the front during his May coronation despite the drama, Osbourne disagreed.

"I think Harry is a f—ing t-t," the Fashion Police alum stated. "I do. I think ... he's a whining, whinging, complaining, 'Woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems, my life was so hard.'" Osbourne continued on to slam Harry as someone who focuses too much on his own personal problems amid a world full of people with issues. "Everybody's f—ing life is hard," she added. "You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f—ing Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, confirmed in 2021 that they would not return as working royals before moving across the world to California. During a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after, Harry claimed that his father stopped taking his calls after he and Markle announced their decision to step back as royals.

"There's a lot to work through," he said of his relationship with his father in the March 2021 interview. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like ... I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

Earlier this year, the son of Princess Diana doubled down in sharing his family's secrets, releasing the bombshell memoir, Spare, which included details of his feud with King Charles and his own brother, Prince William. In January, the Archewell co-founder told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that the book wasn't an attempt to make his family situation any worse. "None of anything I've written, anything that I've included, is ever intended to hurt my family," Harry said at the time. "But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."