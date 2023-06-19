King Charles Shares Photo of Prince Harry in Wake of Birthday Invite Snub

King Charles decided to toss up some throwback photos to happier times on Father's Day. The collection of photos was uploaded to the Royal Family account on Instagram and featured Prince Phillip, Bruce Shand, the late father of Queen Camilla, and Princes William and Harry in their younger days.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, the post follows King Charles' first Trooping the Colour as monarch shortly after his official coronation back in May. The inclusion of his sons comes as he still stands at odds with both William and Harry.

Many who commented on the photo couldn't help landing a few jabs at the monarch due to his past actions within the family. "Too bad you treat your youngest son so terribly. Camilla won," one wrote, according to InTouch. "Ah the banished son, how cute," another wrote.

But one was quick to celebrate the king giving some love to both of his children, especially during their time of drama. One of the latest points of contention between Charles and Prince Harry is the lack of an invitation to Trooping the Color. The couple was also snubbed for Charles' birthday celebration. "Charles still hasn't invited Harry to the Trooping the Colour," the source noted. "It's a real thorn in the thigh for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I doubt they would've attended anyways, but for Harry, it's the principle."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Invited to King Charles' Birthday https://t.co/f69pIc0VvU — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 17, 2023

Harry's memoir is reportedly still the big sore spot for King Charles and the other royals. "It will take a miracle for the son and father to ever get back to the way they were," an insider alleged. "Tensions have remained high between Harry and his dad since the release of Spare...Naturally, Charles is protective over Camilla and was appalled by Harry's Wicked Witch of the West portrayal of his wife."

Harry also included the allegation that Charles joked about him not actually being his son, citing the disputed urban myth that Harry was the result of Princess Diana's relationship with her former partner Major James Hewitt. "Who knows if I'm really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I'm even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy! He'd laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy's former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt's flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism. ... Never mind that my mother didn't meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born," the book says.