Kelly Osbourne and Boyfriend Jimmy Q ‘Split’ After Dating Only Four Months

Kelly Osbourne and Jimmy Q have reportedly split after four months of dating. According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the couple decided to go their separate ways in July due to their work schedules, which prevented them from spending time together. A source close to the couple confirmed the news to the outlet.

“Kelly and Jimmy initially seemed really well suited and were incredibly smitten. But sadly, in the last few months of their relationship, they started to argue a lot,” the source said. “It just made sense for them to go their separate ways as they wanted different things.”

Osbourne and the model had begun dating earlier this year and were oftentimes spotted out and about together, including at several events such as the Chelsea Flower Show, All Points East festival and London’s LGBT Awards.

Neither Osbourne nor Jimmy Q have commented on the rumors, though they are both said to be taking the split just fine.

Thankfully, it is not all sad news in Osbourne’s life. The Fashion Police alum celebrated two years of sobriety Friday. She marked the milestone with a post on Instagram in which she urged people on a similar journey to “stick to it.”

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” the 34-year-old captioned a photo from her Twelve Steps app, which featured a count of her 17,529 hours of sobriety. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years.

“To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much,” she continued. “If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

Osbourne, who has been open about her struggles with sobriety, had previously revealed that she had relapsed when life became “too much.”

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark,” she wrote when marking one year of sobriety last August.

“Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle,” she continued in part. “I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face.”