Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Bette Midler With ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Costume and Song

Kelly Clarkson channeled her inner Bette Midler during her Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which she opened by singing a cover of “I Put A Spell On You,” made famous by Midler in the spooky cult classic Hocus Pocus. Appearing in Winifred Sanderson’s iconic purple dress and green embroidered cloak and bright red hair, Clarkson and a few backup singers took the stage as the trio of diabolical witches that have become synonymous with Halloween in pop culture.

Instead of opting for Midler’s version, Clarkson surprised fans by covering the original mid-’50s blues hit by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Throughout the song, Clarkson walked among the cheering crowd and belted the tune as only she can, ending with a deep, spellbinding stare into the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tons of Clarkson fans took to Twitter to gush over the performance.

GO HEAD MISS CLARKSON!!! YOU BETTA SAAAAAANG!!!! pic.twitter.com/ObzZUMA4wB — Shaun (@My_December21) October 31, 2019

This is absolutely crazy, I don’t exaggerate when I say best singer in the public eye. — Mr. Trouble (@Im_still_sober) October 31, 2019

Our Queen of Halloween is rocking this song!! I can only imagine what Christmas is gonna bring us!! pic.twitter.com/0PG0DnsnH8 — Kelly Clarkson FanForum (@KellyCfanforum) October 31, 2019

It even caught the attention of Midler herself, who tweeted that Clarkson was “fantastic” as Winnie.

But that wasn’t the final “Kellyoke” moment of the show — later in the episode, violinist Lindsey Stirling (dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things) visited the show and played Elle King’s “The Upside” while Clarkson sang along.

What’s more is that Clarkson even helped a fan pull off an epic Halloween-themed proposal on her show.

“Well, it is true that Halloween is full of frights and surprises,” Clarkson said before introducing the couple. “In fact, you never know what might happen.”

Gary, who proposed, worked with Clarkson to create a silent film for his girlfriend Kristen that created the perfect moment for him to pop the question.

“So beautiful! I love it,” Clarkson told the newly-engaged couple before going in for a group hug. “I’m getting in here! She said yes!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.