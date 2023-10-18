Kelly Clarkson Fans Gush Over Her Slim Figure in New Photo

Kelly Clarkson fans are gushing over a new photo of the singer in which she is posting a slim figure. The singer-turned-talk show host recently stepped out for Audacy's We Can Survive charity concert and she shared a photo of her look on Instagram. In the picture, Clarkson is seen rocking a long black top with a colorful pattern, along with some black pants and boots.

Down in the post's comments, fans showered Clarkson with compliments over her trim physique, with one person exclaiming, "Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!!" Someone else added, "Love it! You are glowing, love your new wardrobe, styling and the matching makeup." One more fan added, "Looks like someone is taking their life back 100%... you are just the sweetest human and deserve nothing but the best."

Clarkson's new look comes two years after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The pair reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: daughter Savannah and son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, with the divorce being finalized in August 2021.

In a previous appearance on the Today show to discuss her new album, Clarkson opened up about many of the songs being inspired by her divorce. "I waited until I was through [the divorce], so now it's a different chapter for me," she shared. "I had to wait in order to put this out so I could have interviews and, just honestly, I wouldn't be crying in all of them."

The former American Idol champion then opened up about moving her talk show — The Kelly Clarkson Show — from Los Angeles to New York City, explaining, "I think COVID pointed out a lot of things. A lot of us didn't make it relationship-wise. Also it just proved I've never really liked living in LA... I never wanted to live there in the first place. It also has pointed out, especially getting divorced, it was just me and my kids all the way on that coast. All my family lives this coast. So it just got lonely."

Finally, Clarkson addressed her dating life, confessing that she is in no hurry for romance again just yet. "I'm not in a bitter place. I love love," she said. "I'm not closed off, but I'm just not looking at all, either."