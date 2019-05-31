Peek Inside Kelly Clarkson’s $8M Tennessee Home

Kelly Clarkson is selling her Hendersonville, Tennessee mansion, and it’s a serious stunner.

The 20,121-square foot waterfront home was listed earlier this year with Parks Realty, and was built in 2007.

Clarkson, her husband Brandon Blackstock, two children and two stepchildren have lived in the home since 2013. The listing agent Jack Miller told The Tennessean that the 35-year-old singer and her family are building a new home on a farm near Nashville.

The mansion sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a theater.

“It’s a fabulous, luxury lake home,” Miller told PageSix. “It’s amazing. It definitely has Kelly’s imprint.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of the gorgeous property with some serious curb appeal.

With a home that welcomes natural light and brings an airy touch to the atmosphere, one of the most attractive parts of the home is its foyer, complete with truly grand sweeping staircases that bring dramatic visual presence.

The home’s rustic-chic decor is perfect for its Tennessee locale. With a soft, woodsy appeal and openness, the rustic design is perfect for pairing with a common themes of the outdoors. The kitchen also amazing design appeal with a gorgeous, wide-spaced kitchen, complete with country home flair.

All the rooms are grand and luxuriously decorated, including the curved, spacious master bedroom that is regal enough for country royalty and bigger than an average apartment in a metropolitan city. Featuring a trey ceiling with a giant chandelier, the dazzling suite also has a fireplace and two seating areas. And with a bathroom like this, there’s no way you would run out of counter space.

The fun continues in the basement with “cowboy bar,” complete with custom horse saddle bar stools, a screening room and a kids’ room with built-in bunk beds. Clarkson’s four children stayed in that spacious room that also doubled as a playroom.

Outdoors, potential homeowners will find a beautiful, one-of-a-kind view featuring a balcony with a split staircase to the pool, a lounge and a covered dining area. The property also comes with private lake access and a deepwater dock, plus a sand volleyball court.