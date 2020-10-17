Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Signed Autograph as 'Carrie Underwood' After Fan Mixup

✖

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are both American Idol winners, but they do not look or sound like each other that much. That did not stop one fan from mistaking Clarkson for Underwood. To save the fan from embarrassment, Clarkson said she signed an autograph for the fan as the "Cry Pretty" singer! Clarkson spoke out about the awkward moment during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson and her guests, Cheryl Hines and Michelle Buteau, took part in the game "I'm Awesome at Being Awkward," where the celebrities shared what they did in awkward situations. Clarkson shared her hilarious autograph moment. She said a fan once told her she loved the song "So Small," which confused Clarkson.

"And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song 'So Small.' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood,'" Clarkson recalled. "And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood. I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!" Thankfully, the autograph was not a legal document, or it would have been illegal. At least now, the fan knows she has a unique one of a kind autograph.

Weirdly enough, Clarkson is not the only celebrity mistaken for Underwood. Back in June, Reese Witherspoon said she was mistaken for the country superstar. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day," Witherspoon tweeted. "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life," Underwood replied. During the first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson paid tribute to her fellow Idol alum by performing Underwood's "Before He Cheats." Underwood loved the performance, writing, "Saaaaaaaaang, gurl!" on Twitter.

Clarkson is still wearing an eyepatch in new episodes of her daytime talk show. Last month, she told NBC Los Angeles she had an allergic reaction while filming The Voice and her eye became infected. The eyepatch will confuse viewers since episodes of the Clarkson Show will air out of sequence. "I’m going to randomly be wearing a patch on a random Tuesday and people are gonna be like, 'She really needs to figure out her eye situation, it keeps coming back,'" Clarkson said. The singer suggested she could adopt the pirate look for the future, but she remembered how Madonna already did that. "I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to leave that alone," she said.