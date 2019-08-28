Kelly Clarkson Reveals Cyst on Her Ovary Burst While Filming ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about a health scare she faced earlier this year. Speaking to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old singer revealed that a cyst on her ovary burst while she was filming for NBC’s singing competition The Voice. As a result, Clarkson had to make a trip to the emergency room for medical attention.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,’” she recalled, adding that it “was more painful than the appendicitis” she had previously suffered from.

“I was like, ‘Anyone a fan? Can someone help me get a hospital room?’” Clarkson said of her visit to a busy ER. “I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’”

Clarkson went on to assure fans that despite the painful health scare, she is “great now. I’m totally great now.”

The health scare came just one week after Clarkson had suffered another health scare that sent her to the hospital. In May, Clarkson underwent surgery to have her appendix removed after she suffered from a week-long “painful bout” of appendicitis, which she pushed through in order to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. She underwent surgery just hours after the awards show.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson wrote on Twitter at the time. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

In a subsequent update, the singer said that “recovering after surgery super duper sucks.”

“Turns out I don’t ‘rest’ well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near,” she added.

Clarkson did not allow herself much time to rest, as she returned to work on The Voice not long after the surgery. She is slated to keep herself even busier with her variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was picked up by NBC in September of 2018.

The hour-long talker will focus on subjects such as motherhood and bring on “all kinds of guests” from different walks of life.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres on Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication on NBC-owned television stations.