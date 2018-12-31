Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Putting on Holiday Weight: ‘Worth It’

Kelly Clarkson has no regrets when it comes to indulging in holiday treats.

The Voice coach took to Twitter to joke about gaining weight over the course of Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities this year.

“To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st,” the 36-year-old tweeted, adding four funny emojis along with the hashtags #TightPants and #ButSoWorthIt.

The “Piece by Piece” singer has showed off her family’s celebrations on social media over the past few weeks. On Christmas Eve, she gushed over her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two kids — daughter River, 4, and son Remington, 2.

“Waking up to the most beautiful mountains to look at, snow falling, and the sound of my family having way too much fun this early haha…. Merry Christmas Eve y’all,” she wrote, adding holiday-themed emojis along with the hashtags #ThoughtsFromTelluride, #SoThankful, #SoBlessed and #SoNeededThisVacation.

Despite Clarkson’s jokes about weight gain over the holidays, the singer opened up earlier this year about losing nearly 40 pounds after reading Dr. Steven Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox.

“Here’s the best part, y’all. It’s not even the weight,” Clarkson said on the Today show in June. “I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on medicine anymore.”

Clarkson has previously discussed being diagnosed with a thyroid condition in 2006, something that can affect weight fluctuations.

“They shame you for [weight fluctuations],” Clarkson told Redbook in November 2017. “Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert — I had dinner with her and we talking about that. She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’”

“It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. People think, ‘Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world. For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well,” she said.