Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson’s Social Media Interaction Has Fans Applauding

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are not here for the media pinning women against each other.

It all started after online publication The Tylt tweeted a poll asking Twitter to vote for the “most iconic American Idol winner,” making fans choose between the show’s two powerhouse singers, Underwood and Clarkson.

But Clarkson was not having it and quoted the tweet, choosing both herself and Underwood for the queens that they are.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s… [Ambitious Blondes] go ahead [Carrie Underwood]” Clarkson tweeted along with several emojis.

I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s…. 😜😉✌️#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood 🎤🎉🙌 https://t.co/3OlNSNlYAR — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 7, 2018

Underwood wasted no time responding to Clarkson, as she posted her own reply and sweet message to the The Voice coach.

“Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood tweeted. “But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts… anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘 But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…

Just my thoughts…anyway…

Love ya’! Hope you’re well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

Fans flooded both singers with replies to the message of their interaction, many begging them to work on a duet sooner rather than later.

“Aww I have wanted [Carrie Underwood] and [Kelly Clarkson] to duet together forever and ever. You both slay! And you are both nice good people despite the fame. That means the most to me, love you both!” one user wrote.

“So that would be [Team Clarkwood]. For the people that don’t wanna pit women against each other like these articles do,” another tweeted.

Clarkson has been having the time of her life as a coach on the current season of The Voice, getting into weekly “fights” with her fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

Underwood also made headlines this week following her releasing two photos of featuring her face after a serious accident which led to her getting 40 to 50 stitches. Underwood warned fans at the time of the accident she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, as initially reported. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Judging by both of these photos, it’s safe to say that Underwood looks just as flawless as she did before her fall, and fans will likely get to see the singer in person for the first time in months sooner rather than later.