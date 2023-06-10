Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Impromptu Coffee Shop Performance

Kelly Clarkson surprised fans during an early morning coffee run with an impromptu performance. SelfTact founder Arjun Rai told Entertainment Tonight Clarkson and five to six performers serenaded the crowd for 90 seconds at the Blue Bottle in Culver City, California, on Wednesday morning. "She was energetic and enthusiastic" while singing, Rai said. "Music started playing out of nowhere. It felt like a New York Broadway show." In the end, Clarkson took a few selfies with her fans and then left. In addition to Clarkson's Los Angeles serenade, the singer announced recently that she is moving her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to New York City for the next season. It was back in January that Clarkson first broke the news of the move to her staff about the relocation.

"I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys, I need you to know what's happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast,'" Clarkson said during a TalkShopLive appearance. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the singer realized that "being isolated and so far from your family... that's not good for anyone." "My family is East Coast, they're North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to," she revealed, later adding that she had "a lot of personal things going on, too." For Clarkson and her family, relocating was a necessity because they needed "really needed a fresh start." Clarkson expressed her gratitude to NBC for its support in the decision and recalled saying to the network's executives, "'I know we can't do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York? It's at least closer to my family.' That was really the main reason."

According to a spokesperson for NBCUniversal, who confirmed the news earlier this month, the show will take up residence at NBC Studios at the 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. Since the beginning of the show in 2019, it has been broadcast from the Universal City lot in Los Angeles. This marks a significant step forward for the syndicated talk show, which was renewed by the network in November through 2025. The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in its fourth season, and it has opened both of the last two seasons in New York City for notable week-long stints.